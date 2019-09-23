GREEN RIVER — Larry Duke, 75, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Green River for the past 43 years and a former resident of Texas.
Mr. Duke was born on Feb. 9, 1944, in Newton, Mississippi, the son of James Hardy Duke and Ruby Pommies.
He attended schools in Pasadena, Texas, and was a 1963 graduate of Pasadena High School.
Mr. Duke married Bobbie Jewell on Sept. 4, 1965 in Pasadena.
He taught in Houston, Texas, and also for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for over 40 years until his retirement in 2007
Survivors include his wife Bobbie Duke; sons Mike Duke and Bob Duke; brother Jim Duke and wife Connie of Woodlands, Texas; sister Charlotte Adams and husband Nick of Spring, Texas; one nephew; and one niece.
Following cremation, there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.