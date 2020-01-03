GREEN RIVER -- Larry Ronald Ackley, 76, of Green River passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
He was born June 26, 1943 in Merna, Nebraska, the son of Clifford and Virginia Roerich Ackley.
Larry married Donna Rowlette on October 30, 1989, in Green River.
He was employed for Union Pacific Railroad as an electrical mechanic for 35 years.
He enjoyed his crossword puzzle book, traveling around Wyoming and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Donna Ackley of Green River; sister Roxanne of Kearney, Nebraska; daughters Cindi Vencill and husband Terry of Kearney, and Chris Zulkoski and Cathy Piska, both of Nebraska; stepdaughter Ginny Moses and husband Payton of Independence, Missouri; stepsons Richard Green and wife Renee of Chicago, Illinois, and Duane Green and wife Carol and Mike Green and wife Julie, all of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Virginia Ackley; stepson Donnie Green; and sister Rosalie.
Private family services will be hosted at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
