GREEN RIVER — Laura Faye McClellan, 90, of Green River passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Centerville, Tennessee, following a brief illness.
Fay was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Hamilton, Colorado, to John C. Schneider and Adelaide Noblitt Schneider.
She married Charles E. McClellan on Sept. 29, 1948, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2012.
She was a homemaker for a significant part of her life, later working at Miller’s Clothing in Moab, Utah, and Hillcrest Drug in Green River.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, and loved sewing, quilting, crafting, bird-watching, flower gardening and her family.
Laura is survived by her son Robert McClellan (Deborah) of Centerville; two daughters Londa Porenta (Frank) and Judy McClellan (Ed Jessop), all of Green River; grandchildren Ian McClellan, Cassidy McClellan, Lawrence Bianco (Karolyn), Catherine Bianco, Nicholas Bianco (Christine), Bradley Schunk (Jaime), Casey Jones (Denise), Mike Porenta (Sami), Lindsey Hill (Nathan), Kimberly McKinney (Zach), Aimee Jessop, and Lindsey Brown (Aaron); and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Fred Schneider; sisters Claudia Brown, Marjorie Locke, Edna Foster, and Emily McCammon; and granddaughter Jennifer Jones.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark St., Green River. Jeff Ratliff will officiate. The family of Laura Faye McClellan respectfully request that donations in her memory be made to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO 80504.
