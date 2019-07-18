GREEN RIVER — Laurie Macioszek, 51, of Green River died at her home on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She died following a courageous 16-year battle with cancer. She was a native of Green River.
She was born on May 27, 1968, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Jerald Butcher and Patricia Orme Butcher. She was a graduate of Green River High School with the Class of 1986. She married Ronald Macioszek on Sept. 12, 1996, in Green River.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the LDS Stake Center, 210 Shoshone Ave., Green River. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Stake Center. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Her family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, P.O. Box 103, Green River, WY 82935 care of Margaret Parry. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
