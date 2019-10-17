MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Leland (Lee) Jay Stoddard passed away at his home in Mountain View on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Lee was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Rock Springs to Myrtle Bernice Hamblin and Wilfred Stoddard. He grew up in Mountain View before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He then served in the Army in Vietnam.
He married VaLynne Bostwick on May 11, 1973. He worked for many years at Solvay Minerals before retiring in 2014 and served two more missions with his wife.
He is survived by his wife; children Jay C. of Salt Lake City, Carma Lee (Lewis) Thomas of Mountain View, Cyndi (Alex) Cromarty of Salt LakeCity , and Nathan (Rachel) of Mountain View; nine grandchildren and one on the way; sisters Louise (Vernon) Stringer, Coralie Bradshaw and Elaine Clark; brother Bob (Christine); and many “favorite” nieces and nephews.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lois Skillin and Ruth Stoddard; brother-in-law Harold Skillin; three grandchildren; nephew Spencer Skillin; and niece Gail (Stringer) Carson.
The viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Lyman Stake Center and 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lyman Stake Center, 3815 N. Highway 414, Urie. Interment will be in the Milburne Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.