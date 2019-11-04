ROCK SPRINGS -- Leon James Doan, 70, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs.
Leon was born on May 7, 1949, in Rock Springs, the son of Leon Doan and Callie Ann Melish. He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated in the Marines as well as attending Pepperdine University for two years.
Leon married Lynda Vigil-Doan. They later divorced.
He met Susan Collette Chapman, and they have been happily together for over 37 years.
Mr. Doan was the owner of LJD Towing & Repair Inc.
He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge, American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, VFW, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and The Family.
Leon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling jokes, making people blush, socializing, gambling, camping, fishing, and would argue a post hole in the ground.
Survivors include the love of his life Susan of Rock Springs; sons Leon Doan Jr. and companion Keri Farwell and Shaun Doan and wife Malinda, all of Rock Springs; daughters Carrie Doan-Frolic and husband Nate of Rock Springs, Brooke Burton and husband Lee of Eden, and Randi Gurule of Sandy, Utah; sisters Cindy Martin and Sandra Bider and husband Don, all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Zaven Gurule, Lynndon Lehmann, Brittanie Salmeron, Braydon Frolic, Alexis Lehmann, Zaniken Gurule, Preston Lehmann, Ashlie Frolic, Kloie Burton, Kaden Freeze, Isac Doan, Bailey Freeze and Adin Doan; and nephews Jerry Doan, Eddie Bider, Troy Bider, and Stephen Kiskis; nieces Wendy Covolo and Meadow Martin; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents/grandparents Callie Ann and Leon Doan; biological parents Betty Ablett and Floyd Gordon; nephew Jason Doan; brother Jerry Doan; and other family members including Grandpa James Jones, Jean Vigil, Edith Sterner, Carl Vigil, and David Gurule.
The family of Leon Doan respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. A public viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the chapel from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Friday. Graveside services and military honors will be hosted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
