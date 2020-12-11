Jeraldean Hellen Lewis 1941-2020 Jeraldean Hellen Lewis, "Jeri Lewis", 79, passed away December 9, 2020, in her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on November 16, 1941, in Provo, Utah, the daughter of Denny and Bessie Davis. Jeri was a "Lady" in every sense of the word; classy, elegant, vibrant, and beautiful. She is well loved by everyone. She treated everyone with dignity, respect and kindness. And expected nothing less of her children. Jeri grew up on a fruit farm and attended school in Orem, Utah. Where she was an acclaimed scholar and a track star. She also went to school in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Jeri worked as an underground miner in the trona mines West of Rock Springs, where she was the first woman to pass the underground mine foreman test in the State of Wyoming. In 1981, Jeri married Arnie Lewis and together they created Lewis and Lewis, Inc. For 34 years she worked tirelessly in support of her husband to build a successful business. She was a renowned leader and business partner. Jeri's first devotion was to support the love of her life, Arnie, and to her family. She was the mother of 6 children. Jeri enjoyed spending her time with her family, sharing life skills with those she loved including travel, hunting, the outdoors, snowmobiling, sewing, quilting, food preservation/preparation and especially sharing these gifts with her children and grandchildren. Husband Arnie Lewis survives Jeri along with her children John McAffee and wife Dreama, Dennis McAffee and wife Karla, Jared McAffee; Melanie Overy, Brandy Mertin and husband Brian; brother Dean Davis and wife Janet; sisters Cathie Roberts and husband Glenn, Dennie Jean Knudsen and husband Craig, Tammy Ware and husband Dennis: grandchildren Josh, Jason, Fawn, Steven, Matthew, Denielle, Amanda, Jenny, Jeffrey, Danielle, Naomi, Tami, Chase, Declan, Jaelon, Camden, Shad, Tallon, and Kade. She also was blessed with 18 great-grandchildren. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents Denny and Bessie Davis, daughter Chamain Spicher, brothers Oscar and Rocky Davis. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1100am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at 2055 Edgar Street Rock Springs, WY. Family and close friends may pay their respects from 930 am to 1030 am. For those who cannot attend, the services will be live-streamed through the Zoom app at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83728839102?pwd+aVAwZFDSIVTZmpWVFpwQ1I2WTh3dz09 MeetingID: 837 2883 9102 passcode: 388208 Internment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery located at 800 Thompson Street, Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Gordon announces statewide indoor mask requirement, business curfews, smaller gathering limits
- Arrest Report Dec. 5: Eight Wyomingites, four from out of state arrested
- Health Department doctor questions pandemic legitimacy
- Hoback RV Park residents present septic solution
- Arrest Report Dec. 6: Three RSPD arrests
- Active COVID cases fall again with more than 1,000 Recoveries
- Arrest Report Nov. 17: Local women arrested for new charges and on warrants
- Sweetwater County mask order revised and extended
- Cheyenne low-cost travel basketball team has nowhere to practice or mentor kids
- Arrest Report Dec. 7: Majority of arrests include DWUIs
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.