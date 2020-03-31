ROCK SPRINGS — Linda Ann Ollis, 73 of Rock Springs passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home following a lifelong illness.
She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 25 years and former resident of Nevada.
She was born on February 13, 1947 in Elko, Nevada, the daughter of John G. Privett Jr. and Beverlee Ann Ford. Mrs. Ollis attended schools in Carlin, Nevada and was a graduate of the Carlin Combine High School.
She married Richard Ollis in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death.
Her interests included pottery, painting ceramics, walking her dog, raising children and anything and everything to do with John Wayne.
Survivors include one, son Victor Avis and wife Stephanie of Inver Heights, Minnesota; one brother, Ben Privitt and wife Suzanne of Green River; two sisters, Jacque Coplin of Twin Falls, Idaho and Cyndi Holder and husband Pat of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandchildren, Zackery C. Avis, Zain M. Avis and Aaron Avis; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Lloyd Privitt, daughter Toni Avis, and brother-in-law James Coplin.
Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.
