SALT LAKE CITY – Linda Joy Rodriguez, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. She was a Superior resident.
She was born March 12, 1941, in Cebollita, New Mexico, to Carlos Valentine and Cecilia Cordova.
Survivors include her sons Rey Medina, Dave Trujillo and Guy Trujillo; and siblings Eloina Maddox, Carlos Cordova, Rose Mary Montoya and Jose Manuel Cordova.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Richard Luke Medina; grandson Phoenix Braitwaite; and brother Leopoldo Cordova.
Cremation has taken place. No memorial services are planned at this time.
