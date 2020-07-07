1946-2020 Terrance Michael Livingston, 73, of Rock Springs died June 24. Rock Springs, Wy - Terrance Michael "Terry" Livingston passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 while on a camping trip in Utah. Terry is married to Diane Livingston. Services will be held at a later date in Michigan. Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Terrance Livingston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
