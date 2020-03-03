ROCK SPRINGS -- Lois Mildred Schulz, 93, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. She had been a resident of Eden since 1983 and a former resident North Dakota.
Mrs. Schulz was born on Aug. 18, 1926 in Haberdish, North Dakota, the daughter of Joseph M. Klemin and Neta A. Beagle. She attended schools in North Dakota.
Mrs. Schulz married Wilbur Schulz on Oct. 1, 1948, in Great Bend, North Dakota, at the Great Bend Evangelical United Brethren Church Parsonage. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2004 in Eden.
She was a bookkeeper for Kmart in Rock Springs for 10 years.
Mrs. Schulz was a member of the Baptist Church.
She enjoyed gardening, needlework, crocheting, and watching baseball; the Rockies were her favorite team as well as the Twins and Cubs.
Survivors include her sons Richard Schulz and wife Sandra of Oslo, Minnesota, and Scott Schulz and wife Gail of Eden; daughter Laurel Mesing and husband Thomas of Loveland, Ohio; brother Joseph Klemin of Lebanon, Missouri, grandchildren Vivian Overby, William Schulz, Tiffany Kailey, Kahla Schulz, Mathew Mesing and Aunna Sepulveda, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Schulz was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother; sister; and grandson Mervin "Mickey" Schulz.
Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 U.S. 191 N., Farson. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
