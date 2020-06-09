2018-2020 Addilyn N. Lopez-Gonzalez, 22 Months, of Rock Springs, WY died May 31 at Primary Childrens Hospital. She was born July 16, 2018, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM-2:30 PM Saturday at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial location is at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
