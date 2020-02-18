SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Lydia Abriani was born in Superior in 1922 to Adelina and Zefferino Bettolo.
She married Battista Abriani in 1941. They lived in San Francisco, California, later buying a house in South San Francisco. Lydia worked for many years at Ben Franklins on Grand Avenue, as did many family members.
Lydia passed away in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
She is survived by her sons Robert and Roy; sister Sylvia DeMarco; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Lydia was laid to rest with her husband Battista in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, California.
She had three loving caregivers. For eight years they cared for her with the utmost care. The family wishes to thank Grace, Big Nell and Little Nell for their love and service.
In memory of Lydia Abriani, donations can be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94402.
