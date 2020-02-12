ROCK SPRINGS -- Lynda Ellen Knoll, 56, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of the United Kingdom.
Mrs. Knoll was born on Sept. 20, 1963, in Aylesbury Vale, United Kingdom, the daughter of Morris Lional Smith and Anne Maxwell Beverly. She attended schools in Rock Springs and Milpitas, California. Mrs. Knoll graduated from Milpitas High School in 1981.
Lynda married Stephen Wayne Knoll on Nov. 22, 2017, in Rock Springs.
She worked as an office manager at Mountainaire Animal Clinic for the last 12 years.
Mrs. Knoll enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children, riding motorcycles with her husband, traveling, helping others, and loving her pets and other animals.
Survivors include her husband Stephen Wayne Knoll of Rock Springs; mother Anne Maxwell Beverly of Rock Springs; sons Mikel Seneshale and wife McKennah of Oceanside, California, and Brandon Seneshale of West Point, Utah; daughter Beverly Chaffin and husband Thomas of Rock Springs; sister Nema Martin and husband Marty of Superior; grandchildren Kaleb Chaffin, Peyton Chaffin, Kylie Chaffin, and Hunter Chaffin; nephew Thomas Martin; niece Christina Maciel and her children Hunter Maciel, Penelope Maciel; as well as several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her adopted father Thomas Beverly.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
