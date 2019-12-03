ROCK SPRINGS -- Mabel Maxine Brown, 78, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60 years and a former resident of Missouri.
Mrs. Brown was born on March 1, 1941, in Mountain View, Missouri, the daughter of Ira Brooks and Bessie Margaret McClellan.
She attended schools in Mountain View and was a 1957 graduate of Mountain View High School.
Mabel married Gerald B. Brown Sr. on Nov. 13, 1957, in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Mrs. Brown was a professional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 151.
Mrs. Brown enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, sewing, gambling, listening to music and camping.
Survivors include her husband; daughters Terrie Doak and husband Tim of Rock Springs, Debbie O'Neal and husband David of Kingman, Arizona, and Janet Cunningham and husband Tom of Rock Springs; daughter-in-law Lori Brown of Rock Springs; brothers John Brooks of Mountain View, Missouri, and Kenny Brooks of Summersville, Missouri; sister Eve Crawford of Star City, Indiana; grandchildren David Trujillo and wife Katie, Shannon Shaw and husband Brad, Trey Doak and wife Emily, Buck Brown and wife Bonnie, Jenny Reed and husband Steven, Julie Cunningham, and T.J. Cunningham and wife Annie; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and son Gerald Brown Jr.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
