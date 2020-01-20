Mallie Lee Rickman Jr.

ROCK SPRINGS -- Mallie ("Rick" or "Sonny") Lee Rickman Jr., 83, of Rock Springs passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.
He was born January 20, 1936, in Ventura, California, the son of Mallie Lee Rickman, Sr. and Irma Bertles. Rick attended schools in Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School in 1954.
He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He was a delivery manager at Hostess Cakes for 34 years before retiring in 2000.
Rick married Barbara Joyce Boucher on Oct. 25, 1959, in Ventura.
He was a member of the Western Conference of Teamsters. He enjoyed swimming, boxing, reading, sports, fishing, horse racing, coaching, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Rick always put others before himself and was happiest when others were happy. He had a heart of gold and his family is so proud of him. He will leave a void in the Rickman family which can never be filled.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Joyce Rickman of Rock Springs; sons Doug Rickman of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ron Rickman and Jack Rickman, both of Ventura; sister Arlene Briggle of Ventura; grandchildren Kristyn Muniz, Jake Rickman, Kendra Rickman, Kevin Rickman, and Steven Rickman; great-grandchildren Kaycie Muniz, Chase Muniz, and Kendall Rickman; and niece Sandy Nicoll.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mallie and Irma; and brother Tom Rickman.
Cremation will take place. Services will be hosted in Ventura at the Poinsettia Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Condolences for family can be sent to 708 Third Ave. W., Rock Springs, WY 82901, and www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.