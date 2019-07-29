COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Maria Crnich, 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A former longtime resident of Rock Springs and resident of Colorado Springs, Maria died following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1934, in Mrkopalj, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Josip and Ema Butkovic.
Maria attended schools in Croatia, earning a bachelor's degree in business.
She married Fred Crnich in Rock Springs on June 15, 1969. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2004.
Maria was employed by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 17 years as a custodian retiring in 1997.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Council of Catholic Women.
Her interests included cooking for everyone, knitting, gardening fishing and camping.
Survivors include her son Dennis Crnich and wife Krystal of Colorado Springs, Colorado; stepson Fred Crnich and wife Teri of Rock Springs; grandchildren Shawn Crnich, Shane Crnich, Carrie Crnich, Violet Crnich, Kayla Crnich, Billy Gallagher, Isabelle Crnich and Adrianna Crnich; and cousins Maria, Tony, Natalie, Izabel, Josip, Zeljko, Yadranka and Eni Kanjer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson David Crnich; and several aunts.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the church. Friends may call at the church on from 5-6 p.m. Thursday and again at the church on Friday morning one hour prior to Mass. Condolences may be left at www.vasefunealhomes.com.
