GREEN RIVER — Mark Gordon Johnson, 69, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. He was a resident of Green River for the past 28 years and a former resident of Vernal and Spanish Fork, Utah.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1950, in Spanish Fork, the son of Cyrus Johnson and Beth Williams Johnson. Mr. Johnson attended schools in Spanish Fork and was a graduate of Spanish Fork High School with the Class of 1968.
He married Sharee Ellen Davis on Aug. 7, 1976, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Johnson was a United States Army veteran.
He was employed by IPS as the general manager for many years.
His interests included spending time with his family and friends, golfing, creating small projects, gardening, and making others laugh.
Survivors include his son Koby Burraston and wife Bridget of Green River; daughters Cidney Johnson and Tami Schumacher and her husband Jeffery, all of Green River; brother Paul Johnson and partner Ray Amedeo of Utah; and sister Mary Ann Harrison and husband Mark of Spanish Fork, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharee Johnson; son Chad Burraston; and brother Robert Johnson.
Cremation will take place and a service will be hosted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
