1960-2020 Lorenzo Williams Martinez, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 27. A Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary was recited at 5:00 P.M. July 1, 2020 at the church.
