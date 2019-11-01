ROCK SPRINGS -- Marty Joe Metz chose to leave this world on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence at 737A Rugby in Rock Springs.
Marty was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Torrington. He graduated from Guernsey-Sunrise High School in 1977 and attended college for one year at Eastern Wyoming Community College in Torrington.
He worked for several years in Rifle, Colorado, before moving to Rock Springs in 2006. He was a very loving and giving person who always had time to visit and spend time with his family. Marty loved playing Scrabble at family gatherings and was tough to beat. He also enjoyed reading, and watching funny YouTube videos.
He was a longtime employee at the Rocket Miner until 2018. While working at the Rocket Miner full-time, Marty also worked weekends at the information desk at Western Wyoming Community College, where he continued to work until his death. He loved his time at WWCC and he especially enjoyed visiting with those who would occasionally stop by the desk to ask for directions or just to visit. Those who knew him will surely miss his big smile and white beard.
Cremation will take place at Fox Funeral Home. The family asks that those close to Marty pray that his spirit is at peace.
Marty is survived by his older brothers Don and wife Joyce of Phoenix, Arizona, and Rich and wife Carolyn of Buffalo; younger brother and best friend Bruce and wife Cathy of Rock Springs; and nephews and nieces Andrew, Ambrosia, Kim, Pat, Mike, Michelle Lee, Michelle Lynn, and Leslie. He really loved his great-niece EvieAnn and great-nephew Vincenzo, and enjoyed spending time with them.
Marty was preceded in death by his father Richard Donivan Metz; and his mother June Rose Metz.
Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.