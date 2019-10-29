DAYTON, Nev. —
Former Superior and Rock Springs resident Mary Chada died in Dayton, Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
She was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Superior, the second of four daughters of Tyrolean immigrants Cesare and Orsola Angeli. Mary enjoyed good health and until the last week of her life spent afternoons with her friends at the senior center, exercising and socializing.
Mary and her husband, Julian Leo Chada, were married for 66 years. They lived in Idaho and California as well as Wyoming and Nevada. Mary worked in hotel/restaurant management. In the 1960s and ‘70s, the couple owned the Tropicana Hotel in Lake Tahoe.
Mary is survived by son Richard; grandchildren Angeli Orme and David Haines; and great-granddaughter Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015 and their daughter Julee in 2007. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. No services are planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.