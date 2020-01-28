GREEN RIVER -- Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson, 75, passed away at her daughter's residence on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Green River, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Superior for 20 years and a former resident of Rock Springs and Austin, Minnesota.
Richelle was born on Sept. 13, 1944 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Richard Miller and Olive Hissett. She attended schools in Austin and was a 1962 graduate of Austin High School.
Richelle married Gordon Johnson on May 1, 1964 in Austin.
She served as a Superior City Council member and mayor of Superior. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed spending time in her yard, reading, arguing about politics, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Gordon Johnson of Superior; son Shane Johnson and wife Jib of Rock Springs; daughters; Quinn Johnson of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Resha Ball and husband Ken of Green River; brothers Michael Miller and wife Debbie of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Miller of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Ronald Miller and wife Laura of Winona, Minnesota; sister Debbie Krachmer and husband Tim of Austin; grandchildren Aubree Rodriguez and husband Gabriel, Kenny Ball and wife Mercedes, Hunter Ball, and Lucus Johnson; great-grandchildren Brayden Johnson and Kenny Emerson Ball; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Vicki Mayer.
Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
