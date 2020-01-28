GREEN RIVER — Mary Elizabeth Richelle Johnson, 75, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Green River, surrounded by family. She was a resident of Superior for 20 years and a former resident of Rock Springs and Austin, Minnesota.
Richelle was born on Sept. 13, 1944 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Richard Miller and Olive Hissett.
Richelle married Gordon Johnson on May 1, 1964 in Austin.
Following cremation, private family services will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
