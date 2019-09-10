BEAVERTON, Ore. — Mary Keranen, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her care facility, Serenity Care in Beaverton, Oregon. She was the widow of Raleigh J. Keranen.
Mary was born in Rock Springs, the 10th of 11 children to Ilija (Alex) and Boya (Bessie) Dozet Pyrich, on Oct. 9, 1930. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1948. Latin was a favorite subject.
Her first job after graduation was for Union Pacific Coal Company, where one of her duties was payroll for hardworking coal miners. She retired from Southern Oregon Hospital in Grants Pass, Oregon, as an admit clerk in the late ‘90s. She was active in the Grants Pass Friendship club.
Mary enjoyed numerous hobbies including reading, baking, gardening, and her favorite activity of scherenschnitte, which is German for scissor cuts. Mary had a marvelous, active brain and was always doing word-jumbles, puzzles, and sudoku.
Mary is survived by her daughters Barbara Keranen (Norm Ragsdale) and Novella Bredeson (John); grandsons Christopher (Ann Hart) and Coryn Ragsdale; two great-grandsons Jonathan and Noah Ragsdale; numerous nieces and nephews and their children; and two sisters-in-law Idele and Lilian.
Mary was predeceased by all her brothers and sisters Smilga, Helen Matozevich (Mike), Daisy (James Macpheaters), George (Edna), Mike (Molly), Sophie Lemich (George), Alex, Milan (Katherine), William, and Patricia Jean Dowdy (Robert).
The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial at 6705 SE 14th Ave., Portland, Oregon, with interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Grants Pass.
