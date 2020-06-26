Keith Marsh McAllaster
1965-2020 Keith Marsh McAllaster, 54, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died June 23. Keith worked as a field service representative for Core Laboratories for 14 years. He loved to spend his spare time playing video games, especially on-line racing games. Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

