Charles David McCormick

 

1932-2020 Charles David McCormick, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died September 21. Cremation has taken place. A military graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are suggested. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com

