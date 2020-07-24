Mary McGee 1950-2020 Mary passed away at her home in St. Regis, MT, with her family and her dogs by her side. Mary was born on Jan. 18, 1950, in Oakland, CA, to Philip and Veronica Warner. Mary loved the outdoors and traveling with her husband. She was a big dog lover. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Veronica Warner; her sister, Laurel Warner and her brother, Stephen Warner. Mary is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert McGee; daughters, Christine Nelson and Tamara Herrera; sons-in-law, Jake Nelson and Gustavo Herrera; grandchildren, Samantha Nelson, McKenzee and Toby Ridings, Modesty Lee, Mason Lee and Malinah Herrera; great-grandson Waylon Ridings; nieces, Maureen McKinley, Caitlan Wallis, Chloe Ente and Kyra McKinley; nephews Marcus McKinley and Mathew McClain; brothers John and Philip Warner Jr. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkies Maggie and Skeeter, who she loved and treated as her children. Per Mary's request, no funeral services will be held. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to a local animal shelter of your choice. Mary will be forever in our hearts, and truly missed by all that knew and loved her.
