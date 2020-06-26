1961-2020 Nadine Nannett McGuire, 59, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died May 27. Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
