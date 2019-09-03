GREEN RIVER -- McKenzie Jane "Kenzie" Vaughn, 5, of Green River passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 12, 2014, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Matthew and Helen Moerke Vaughn.
Kenzie attended the Child Development Pre-School in Green River.
She enjoyed playing outside, especially with her brother, watching cartoons, dancing and singing.
Survivors include her parents Matt and Helen Vaughn of Green River; brother Landon Matthew Vaughn of Green River; several aunts and uncles including Elizabeth Riley and husband Wes of Austin, Texas, Katie Moerke of Casper, Courtney Moerke of Green River, Jason Helmick and wife Cristy of Fort Collins, Colorado, Charles Moerke Fort Benning, Georgia, and Jimmy Vaughn Jr. and wife Trista and Joseph Vaughn and wife Kari, all of Green River; paternal grandparents Jimmy Vaughn Sr. and wife Sylvia "Rose" of Hanna; maternal grandparents Albert Moerke and wife Debra of Casper; paternal great-grandmother Sylvia Emerson of Morris Chapel, Tennessee; and maternal great-grandfather David Fleming Jr. of Longview, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Leroy and Laura Vaughn; maternal great-grandmother Jan Fleming and Ned Moerke and wife Helen; paternal great-grandfather Lewis Denver Schweighauser; paternal and maternal great-aunts and great-uncles Leroy Vaughn Jr., Al Allen and wife Judy, and Patricia Stewart; and second cousins Leroy Hayden Vaughn, Jacqueline Vaughn and Eddie Joe Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the HillTop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services. The family of McKenzie Jane "Kenzie" Vaughn respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Jason's Friends, 340 B St., Casper, WY 82601. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
