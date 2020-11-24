Helen Mecca
Buy Now

 

1925-2020 Helen Mecca, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 18. The family respectfully requests donations in Helen's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Private family services and interment will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Mecca as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.