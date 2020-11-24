1925-2020 Helen Mecca, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died November 18. The family respectfully requests donations in Helen's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Private family services and interment will be conducted. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report Nov. 17: Local women arrested for new charges and on warrants
- A small but growing online theory says Wyoming doesn't exist
- Arrest Report Nov. 19: Three Rock Springs residents taken into custody
- Governor Gordon reduces gathering sizes again
- UPDATED: Mask up — Mandate in effect in Sweetwater County
- Arrest Report Nov. 18: Three drug-related arrests made
- Gordon announces new restrictions on gatherings
- Law officials send mixed signals on mask enforcement
- Rock Springs Police Department seeks help in search for suspects
- UPDATED: Rock Springs Police Department investigating runaway
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.