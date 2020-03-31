ROCK SPRINGS — Melanie Sue Steffins Von Schriltz, 53, of Rock Springs passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Melanie died following a brief illness.
She was born on June 16, 1966 in Plentywood, Montana, the daughter of Lyle Lloyd and Alma Marie Torgerson Steffins.
Melanie attended schools in Plentywood, Montana and graduated from high school there. She married Robert Vern Von Schriltz in Plentywood on October 3, 1987.
Melanie was a member of Victory Christian Fellowship.
She enjoyed cooking, crafting, reading, fishing, and camping.
Survivors include her husband Robert Von Schriltz of Rock Springs; her mother, Alma Steffins of Lolo, Montana; one son, Derik Von Schriltz of Rock Springs; two daughters, Kirsten Von Schriltz and Courtney Von Schriltz, both of Rock Springs; her brother, Cory Steffins of Lolo, Montana; five grandchildren, Alice Caudle, Quora Miller, Eleanor Miller, Emmaleigh Von Schriltz and Darby Von Schriltz.
She was preceded in death by her father Lyle Steffins.
Cremation will take place.
