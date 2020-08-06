ROCK SPRINGS – Local services have been set for Father Carl Beavers.
Father Beavers, the former pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, died suddenly at age 77 on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Sheridan, Father Beavers studied at St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, and his priestly ordination was celebrated by Bishop Hubert Newell on May 24, 1968. During the 44 years during which he was a priest for the Diocese of Cheyenne, Father Beavers served at St. Barbara in Powell, St. Laurence O’Toole in Laramie, St. Joseph’s Children Home in Torrington, Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne, Our Lady of the Mountains in Jackson, and Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs. He also served as chancellor for the Diocese of Cheyenne from 1990 to 1995. He served as pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, St. Christopher’s Catholic Mission in Eden, St. Vivian’s Catholic Church in Superior, and St. Anthony’s Catholic Mission in Wamsutter from 2005-2012.
Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, his funeral service was not open to the public. The funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell. A memorial Mass for Father Beavers will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius parish center parking lot at 624 Bridger Ave. in Rock Springs. Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and face coverings.
Memorial suggestions are St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240-1117; St. Edmund Building Fund, P.O. Box 217, Ranchester, WY 82939; Ranchester-Dayton Rotary, P.O. Box 451, Ranchester, WY 82839; and Seminarian Education Fund or St. Joseph’s Society for Retired Priests Fund, Diocese of Cheyenne, P.O. Box 1468, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
