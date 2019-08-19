ROCK SPRINGS — Michele (Mick) Ann Smith passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in Clearwater, Nebraska, to loving parents Delores and Robert Smith.
Mick graduated from high school in 1968 and worked as a nurse’s aide for many years at hospitals and care centers in Illinois, Iowa, Arizona, Wyoming and Nevada.
Mick eventually retired in Rock Springs to be near her beloved family. She was a faithful member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community for many years and enjoyed participating in the foster grandparent program.
She will be remembered as a loving daughter and faithful friend who always put a smile on your face.
Ms. Smith is survived by her mother Delores M. Smith; and niece Stormy Smith.
She is preceded in death by her father Robert E. Smith; and brothers Steven R. Smith and Gregory L. Smith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 commercial Way, Rock Springs. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
