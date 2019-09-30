GREEN RIVER -- Michelle N. Powers, 41, of Green River passed away alongside her companion Kelly Walk from an auto accident on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born May 10, 1978, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Edward P. Thormblad and Doris N. Duncombe. She became a registered nurse and worked in Home Healthcare for over 17 years. She loved caring for her clients and family.
Michelle loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved playing board games, reading, online gaming, and cooking.
Survivors include her parents Roger and Doris Blasi of Green River; sons Devlin Powers of Rock Springs and Ayden Powers and Ian Victor Keele, both of Green River; stepson Wyatt Walk of Mountain View; daughter Rowan Michelle Keele of Green River; stepdaughter Ashton and Addy Walk of Mountain View; brother Vince Blasi of Denver, Colorado; sisters Chawntelle and Ryan Oliver of Raymond, Alberta, Canada, and Idawna Perkins of Cheyenne; and grandmother Norene Deymour of Mountain View.
She was accompanied in death by her companion Kelly Walk.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Ted Duncombe and L. D. Seymour; and uncles Les and Brian Duncombe.
A celebration of life for both Michelle and Kelly will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cultural Hall at 1000 W 400 N. St., Green River. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to help with expenses. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
