FORT BRIDGER -- Mickael (Mike) Ross Robertson 64, passed away at home on Sept 14, 2019, surrounded by family after a brief fight with cancer.
He was born in Heber City, Utah, to Newell Ross and Erma Marie (Carpenter) Robertson Gross.
He married the love of his life, Sally (Saxton) Robertson, on Oct. 28, 1979, in Elko, Nevada. The couple chose to make their home in the Bridger Valley, where they raised three beautiful daughters.
Mike proudly served his country in the Army from 1974-1978. His service took him to Germany, where he worked as a track mechanic for the self-propelled Howitzer Unit. Mike was hired at Allied/Tata Chemicals on Aug. 5, 1978, and retired on April 1, 2015.
He was a hardworking man who never asked anyone to do a job that he was not willing to do himself. He took pride in everything that he did and he never gave less than a full day’s work. He was fair and selfless man, who would give the shirt off of his back for anyone in need. Mike was a loving husband and father, and he enjoyed spending all his free time boating, fishing, camping or working in the garage on old projects.
He is survived by his wife Sally; daughter Stacey (Kyle and Lillian) Moore; Mejia (Eric and Zayda) Williams and Shawna (Darrell, Kendall, Gracelynn) Chandler; and four siblings Barbara Kay Rider, Judy Marie Gross, Jim Newell Robertson, Kim R. Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Erma and Newell; stepfather Mont Gross; and brother Kevin C.
A special thank you too Pat Kelly, Becky Cushing, Cowboy Cares and Darrell Chandler for their commitment to the family.
The family would like to invite all those who knew Mike to come and share their stories and memories in this casual celebration of life. This celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the American Legion Hall, 100 County Road 224, Fort Bridger. Condolences may be left at www.crandallfhevanston.com.
