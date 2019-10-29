ROCK SPRINGS—Monetta (Ruby) Parr, 72, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Mrs. Parr was born on Nov. 4, 1946, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Howard E. Daniel and Ruby Mae Rhett.
Monetta married Russell L. Parr on Dec. 24, 1965, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1984, in Rock Springs.
Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
