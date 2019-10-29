ROCK SPRINGS -- Monetta (Ruby) Parr, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Mrs. Parr was born on Nov. 4, 1946, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Howard E. Daniel and Ruby Mae Rhett. She attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Monetta married Russell L. Parr on Dec. 24, 1965, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1984, in Rock Springs.
Mrs. Parr was a dispatcher for the Rock Springs Police Department for over 27 years and retired on June 30, 2010.
Survivors include her son Michael Dean Parr and partner Mary Hautala; nephew James Daniel and wife Jane; nieces LeAnne Cordova and Melinda Jereb; grandchildren Skye Dean Parr and Kelsea Leigh Parr; great-grandchild Elvira Leigh Parr; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell; daughter Cynthia Lynn Parr; son Russell Lawrence Parr; and brothers James Daniel and William Lawrence Daniel.
Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
