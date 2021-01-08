Tre Thomas Moore

 

2000-2020 Tre Thomas Moore, 20, of Rock Springs died December 24. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing is recommended. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Tre Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.