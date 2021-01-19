Tre Thomas Moore 2000-2020 Tre Thomas Moore, 20, passed away Thurdsday, December 24, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born August 15, 2000 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Richard C. Moore and Heather L. Williams. Tre attended schools in Rock Springs, he was a 2018 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the lake, hunting, fishing, cooking. Tre also enjoyed spending quality time with is family and friends. Survivors include his parents, Rick Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Heather Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepmother, Honi Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one uncle Dave Gresham of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Josh Hunter of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Rici Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shayleigh Walls of Green River, Wyoming; Paternal Grandparents, Paul and Wendy Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; other loved family members, Debbie Sulkowski, Dustin Stewart, Candace Stewart; Several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by Stacy Gresham, Thomas Gresham, Robert Sassman, Dennis Barbero, Ron Gresham, and Angie Moore. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Foster Friess spreads "generosity upon generosity"
- Arrest Report Jan. 13: Arrests for simple battery, warrants
- IRS warns Wyoming taxpayers about scams as stimulus payments are delivered
- Arrest Report Jan. 16: Arrests and holds include people from out of state
- Wyoming GOP condemns Cheney
- Arrest Report Jan. 15: Several locals and group from MI arrested
- Arrest Report Jan. 18: Charges include endangering children, domestic battery
- Health officials: COVID-19 vaccination rollout will accelerate
- New COVID variant detected in Teton County
- Two Sweetwater County residents named to Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.