ROCK SPRINGS -- Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O'Connor, 68, of Rock Springs passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.
She was born on July 2, 1951, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Edward Cantrell and Norma Gleeson. Nancy attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
She married Richard Welsh on Oct. 4, 1967, in Rock Springs. They later divorced. She married Kasey O'Connor in May 1983 at the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs. They later divorced.
Nancy spent a career in the grocery business and was employed at Albertsons over the past 20 years and retired as the bakery manager in 2018.
She liked going out with her friends as well as traveling. Nancy loved spending time with her son and grandson and attending both of their athletic events. She also enjoyed family gatherings.
Survivors include her mother Norma (Cantrell) Gleeson of Rock Springs; son Stacey Welsh of Rock Springs; brother Joe Cantrell of Rock Springs; sister Peggy Cantrell of Rock Springs; nephew Shaun Cantrell and wife Jessie of Rock Springs; and grandson Shandon Welsh.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Cantrell; brother Sam Cantrell; and grandson Brandon Franklin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Ave., Rock Springs. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the First Congregational Church UCC. The family of Nancy Kay (Cantrell) O'Connor respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
