ROCK SPRINGS — Neva LaRue Moses, 87, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Superior, Wyoming.
She was born on December 2, 1932, in Superior, the daughter of Art and Lucy Peterson Coggins. LaRue attended school in Superior and was a 1950 graduate of the Superior High School.
She married Robert G. Moses in Rock Springs on July 21, 1951, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 2008.
LaRue had been employed at Union Mercantile as a sales clerk and later at Anselmi's Fine Cars as a bookkeeper.
Her interests included spending time with her family, gardening, baking and playing cards. She also enjoyed gambling, skiing, bowling and golfing.
Survivors include her son Wayne Moses and companion, Robin Allen, of Rock Springs; her daughter Karen West, of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren including Robert Brandon Moses and partner Courtney, Dustin Wayne Moses and wife Anna, Julie West Harrison and husband Harry, Carrie West, Keith West and partner Alison, and Nathan Moses and partner Brooke; eight great-grandchildren including Novalee Moses, Azra Moses, Tate Moses, Dylan West and partner Cande, Damon West, Jack Harrison, Madeline Harrison, Tylee Thrasher and Tayla Thrasher and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Daniel Moses, one brother Larry Coggins, and one great-grandson Robert Bryce Moses.
Private family graveside services will take place.
The family of Neva LaRue Moses respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Life Skills, 2908 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
