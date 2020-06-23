Shirley E. Nimmo
Buy Now

 

Shirley E. (Hastings) Nimmo 1927-2020 Cremation has taken place and services set for Shirley E. Nimmo, 92, who passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home in Omaha, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Nimmo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.