ROCK SPRINGS — Norman LeRoy Lange, 50, of Rock Springs died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Strawberry Reservoir in Heber, Utah, following an all-terrain vehicle accident.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1968, in Rawlins to Mary Lanham Lange and Orval Dean Lange.
Norman grew up and attended school in Rawlins. He later moved to Rock Springs.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and watching their activities, music, riding ATVs and motorcycles, camping, hikes with his dogs, snakes, playing pool, and watching football.
Survivors include his two children, Ali Lange, 19, and Alex Lange, 13, of Rock Springs; his mother Mary Lange of Rawlins; his partner Cindie Burr; brother Robert Ivy of Oklahoma; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his father; and siblings Herman Jacobs, Ricky Jacobs, Stephanie Escude, and Eddie Wayne Jacobs.
Following cremation, graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
