ROCK SPRINGS -- Norman (Norm) Shantz, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was a longtime resident of wonderful Wyoming.
Mr. Shantz was born on July 30, 1943, in Silver City, New Mexico, the son of Benjamin Shantz and Emma Mary Jarrold.
Norm grew up in New Mexico and graduated high school from the New Mexico Military Institute, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University as well as a Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering while working for NASA on the lunar module engines.
Norman married Martha (Marty) Malins in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1965 while attending college. They were married for 54 Years.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 as a captain. After his military service, Norman returned to New Mexico and worked for Kennecott Copper Mine while attaining an MABA degree.
In 1974 he moved to Wyoming and worked for Stauffer Chemical and General Chemical. Mr. Shantz also worked as a real estate agent/broker and was self-employed.
Mr. Shantz was an outdoors man and loved Wyoming spaces such as Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and traveling on family vacations.
Survivors include his wife Martha M. Shantz of Green River; two sons Eric Shantz and wife Rikki of Green River and Ian Shantz and wife Jennifer of Chandler, Arizona; brother Robert Shantz of Safford, Arizona; four grandchildren Mackenzie, Jocelyn, Payton and Natalie; great-grandchild; Mannix; niece Kelly Meinhardt and husband Christian of Colorado Springs, Colorado; as well as several cousins.
Following cremation, there will be no services at his request. The family respectfully requests that donations in Norman's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. No. 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
