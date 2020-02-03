ROCK SPRINGS -- Novalee S. Grant passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs.
Ms. Grant was born on July 3, 1969 in Aberdeen, Washington, the daughter of John Vermillion and Ramona Hesselgesser. She attended schools in Rock Springs.
Ms. Grant married Kevin Grant on April 25, 1996, in Rock Springs.
She enjoyed spending time with family, camping, watching wildlife shows, and was a huge animal lover. Her children were her life.
Survivors include her husband Kevin Grant of Rock Springs; father John Vermillion of Mukilteo, Washington; mother Ramona Hyman of Rock Springs; sons Michael Grant of Farmington, New Mexico, and Kholtin Grant of Rock Springs; daughters Cassandra Boyce of Pinedale, Kenedie Grant of Laramie, and Kacei Grant and Kaitlyn Grant, both of Rock Springs; brothers Phillip Vermillion of Rock Springs, Dustin Vermillion of Sandy, Utah, and Ken Pulver of Des Moines, Washington; sisters Shawna Cole of Rock Springs, Jonnie Jean Vermillion of Scottsdale, Arizona, Desiree Anderson of Spokane, Washington, and Lisa Pulver of Portland, Oregon; grandson Noah Grant; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
