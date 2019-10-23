ROCK SPRINGS -- Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich, 89, of Rock Springs passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Superior, Mrs. Knezovich passed away following a lengthy illness.
She was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Colgate, Oklahoma, the daughter of Calvin M. Franklin and Vivian M. (Casey) Franklin.
Olga attend schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1949.
She married Tony M. Knezovich in Rock Springs on June 30, 1951.
Mrs. Knezovich worked for nearly 30 years until she retired in 1995.
She was a lifelong supporter of wrestling. She loved attending sporting events with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her family, hunting, camping, shopping and traveling.
Survivors include her sons Gregory A. Knezovich and companion Angela Kaumo of Rock Springs, Paul D. Knezovich and wife Rena of Upton and Steven L. Knezovich and wife Debora of Rock Springs; daughter Linda S. Jones and husband Rick of Rock Springs; daughters-in-law Charlene Knezovich and Sandy Knezovich; 13 grandchildren Sandy Jones and companion Brad Compton, Corey Knezovich, Lindsay Soderlund and husband Chris, Mariah Jones and husband Andrew, Kendra Knezovich-Sholey and husband Mark, Dakota Knezovich and companion McKenzie Schrag, Charlsey Knezovich and companion Jared Carney, Hunter Knezovich and wife Abby, Tony Knezovich and wife Chantel, Justin Knezovich, Christen Knezovich and companion Candace Zenger, Brianna (Breezy) Turner and husband Michael, and Megan Gilbert and husband Gerad; 24 great-grandchildren; Tristan Finn and companion Josh Hall, Kinley Finn, Braxton Knezovich and companion Kiara Martinez- Covell, Carson Knezovich, Hayden Knezovich, Kelton Soderlund, Kinzlee Soderlund, Addalyn Knezovich, Novalynn Sholey, Jaydan Knezovich, Jett Knezovich, Jelsa Knezovich, Mazie Carney, Kirsten Knezovich, Kade Knezovich, Kale Knezovich, Orion Tuner, Athena Turner, Sterling Knezovich, Kenadi Knezovich, Echo Knezovich, Garrett Gilbert, Dylan Gilbert, and Allison Gilbert; many cousins; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Wallace Franklin; sisters Miriam Franklin and Dorothy Lorenz; son Anthony Marko Knezovich; grandson Kevin Knezovich; granddaughter Trinity Jones; and great-grandson Jayce Soderlund.
The family of Olga Knezovich respectfully suggest that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220 Rock Springs. WY 82901. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Friends may call from noon until time of funeral services at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
