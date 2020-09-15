1944-2020 Lynn M. Orester, 75, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died September 11. The family requests donations in Lynn's memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice. Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Orester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
