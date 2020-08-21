1930-2020 Virginia Orester, 90, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died August 15. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- A fight to the death: Bison rut is on in Yellowstone
- Western announces elimination of job positions and degree pathways
- Man accused in 2001 Evanston murder moved to Wyoming
- "It's going to be an amazing first day"
- Arrest Report August 15
- Maheu changes plea in charges related to police chase
- Arrest Report August 16
- State Senate candidate Rammell’s address raises eyebrows
- Primary voters tighten races for county commission, city councils
- Arrest Report August 19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.