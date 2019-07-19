ROCK SPRINGS — Pamela Tahnazani Farmer, 48, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and a former resident of St. George, Utah.
Mrs. Farmer was born on April 2, 1971, in Chinle, Arizona, the daughter of Joe Toddy and Delphine Tanezani. She married Aaron Farmer on March 15, 1997 in St. George, Utah.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefunealhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.