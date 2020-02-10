ROCK SPRINGS -- Patricia Ann Garrett, 73, of Rock Springs passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mrs. Garrett died following a sudden illness.
She was born on July 8, 1946, in Centre County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sheldon Lowery and Beverly Barrett. Mrs. Garrett attended schools in Centre County and graduated from high school there.
She married James Garrett in Rock Springs on Oct. 4, 1985.
Mrs. Garrett had been employed as a caregiver and was self-employed.
Her interests included sewing, cooking and baking. She was very artistic and enjoyed making pottery, gardening and musicals. She worked at many retail stores over the years and was an impeccable dresser. Mrs. Garrett was an animal lover and rescued many dogs in her lifetime. She also enjoyed chronicling her life.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her husband James of Rock Springs; daughters Alysa Linford and husband Sterling of Rock Springs, Tirena Pavelka and husband Curt of Brimfield, Illinois, Tonia Lux and husband Will of Rock Springs, and Rebecca Freeman and fiance Tim of Buckeye, Arizona; stepdaughters Alisandra Ruiz and Venita Dayacamp and husband Warren, all of Southern California; five sisters including Carol Puhl and husband Ernie of Toronto, Canada, and Anita Lowery and husband Darin Doty of State College, Pennsylvania; two brothers; eight grandchildren Cassidy Linford, Chance Linford, Chase Linford, Harrison Pavelka, Mason Lux, Kade Lux, Jenesis Werlinger, and Jaxon Freeman; fifteen stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Karen; and brother Dale.
Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs. Friends may call at the gall on Sunday one hour prior to services. The family of Patricia Ann Garrett respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.